iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.68 and last traded at $62.67, with a volume of 17065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.55.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 132,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 121,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.