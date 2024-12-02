J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 14,254.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 184,601 shares during the period. J.B. Hunt Transport Services makes up approximately 0.9% of Paloma Partners Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.18% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $32,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,275. This represents a 10.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $306,450.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,579.45. This represents a 16.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,962. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $189.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $219.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

