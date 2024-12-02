JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Short Interest Update

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,840,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 48,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of JBLU stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 17,574,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,795,336. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.92. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 715.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,630,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after buying an additional 1,430,622 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,041,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,217 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 429.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,232,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 999,713 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at about $5,311,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 13.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after buying an additional 663,865 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

