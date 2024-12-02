JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,190 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.40 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.16 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

