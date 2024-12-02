Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 315218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

Kanabo Group Stock Down 15.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £5.38 million, a PE ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 24.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.27.

Kanabo Group Company Profile

Kanabo Group Plc, a digital health company, engages in the research, development and commercialization of cannabis-derived formulations and therapeutic inhalation devices. It operates through Primary Care and Secondary Care segments. The company offers The GP Service, an online telehealth platform, that provides patients with video consultations, online prescriptions, and primary care services; and operates Treat It, an online clinic focused on management of chronic pain.

