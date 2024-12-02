Kestra Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $959,880,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3,846.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,750,000 after buying an additional 176,920 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 110.0% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,609,000 after buying an additional 92,813 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 189.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,509,000 after buying an additional 86,582 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,091,000 after acquiring an additional 84,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $420.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.56 and a 1-year high of $435.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 267 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at $975,810.92. This represents a 11.47 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. This trade represents a 24.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

