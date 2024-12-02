Kestra Investment Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,717 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $138,987,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 477.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,229,000 after purchasing an additional 283,416 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6,071.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 176,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,924,000 after purchasing an additional 173,709 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 871.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 132,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,797,000 after buying an additional 119,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,743,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FIX stock opened at $493.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $426.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.83 and a 12 month high of $510.79. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $396.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.00.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,553,389.64. The trade was a 10.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,220. This represents a 32.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,200 shares of company stock worth $15,431,250 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

