Kestra Investment Management LLC Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,840,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $745,169,000 after buying an additional 231,286 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,436,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,207,000 after acquiring an additional 124,686 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,750,000 after acquiring an additional 107,086 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,397,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $202,768,000 after purchasing an additional 47,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 8.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.3 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $123.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $124.83.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.27%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

