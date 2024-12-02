Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Update

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the October 31st total of 127,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KINS traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. 367,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,933. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $206.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $40.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

In other Kingstone Companies news, Director Carla D’andre acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,920. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,184,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,658,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

