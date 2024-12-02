Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Short Interest Down 15.0% in November

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the October 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Kiora Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.8% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 6.86% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KPRX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.53. 18,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,360. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kiora Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

