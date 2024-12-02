Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the October 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

KGEI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. 853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,208. Kolibri Global Energy has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kolibri Global Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kolibri Global Energy stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.12% of Kolibri Global Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

