Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Stake Raised by Aspex Management HK Ltd

Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,643,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778,463 shares during the period. Li Auto comprises 7.2% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned about 1.00% of Li Auto worth $273,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 58.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Li Auto by 1,707.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $23.68 on Monday. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Li Auto from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Li Auto

Li Auto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.