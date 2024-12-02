LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.80. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 259 shares.

LiveWire Group Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.95.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 60.75% and a negative net margin of 336.65%. The business had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiveWire Group stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in LiveWire Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LVWR Free Report ) by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,474 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LiveWire Group were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

