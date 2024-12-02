Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.04 and last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83.

Institutional Trading of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 272.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $703,000. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,823,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 237,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

