Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in November

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,777,600 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the October 31st total of 1,451,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Man Wah Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MAWHF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. Man Wah has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

Get Man Wah alerts:

Man Wah Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.