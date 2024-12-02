Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in November

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,777,600 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the October 31st total of 1,451,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Man Wah Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MAWHF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. Man Wah has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $0.75.
Man Wah Company Profile
