Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Downgraded by TD Cowen to “Hold”

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $1,836.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $1,986.00. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,782.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,617.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1,590.97. Markel Group has a 12-month low of $1,342.66 and a 12-month high of $1,809.11.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Group will post 88.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Markel Group by 3,729.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 85,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 156,757.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,223,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,131,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

