Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Update

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAKSY shares. UBS Group raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Marks and Spencer Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
About Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marks and Spencer Group
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Ambarella’s Traction Drives Stock Surge: Market Reversal Underway
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- NVIDIA Invested in These 2 AI Stocks, Should You?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Contrarian Play: Why Workday Stock Is a Buy After Guidance Cut
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.