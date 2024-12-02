Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Update

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAKSY shares. UBS Group raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Marks and Spencer Group Cuts Dividend

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

