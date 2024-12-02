McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Short Interest Up 21.6% in November

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the October 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:MCCRF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.12. 3,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,809. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. McCoy Global has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $2.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.83%. McCoy Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. The company’s products are used during the well construction phase for land and offshore wells during oil and gas exploration and development.

