MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $381.00 and last traded at $387.47. Approximately 21,987,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 18,472,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $388.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.25.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.59. The stock has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.90 and a beta of 3.05.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($8.98) EPS.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total transaction of $14,479,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,514.70. This represents a 90.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total transaction of $1,465,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,372. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 1,105.2% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 3,250.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 10,398.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 222,109 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

