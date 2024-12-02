Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Shares Up 10% – Here’s Why

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Free Report) shares rose 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.85 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.85 ($0.15). Approximately 303,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 473% from the average daily volume of 52,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.78 ($0.14).

Mineral & Financial Investments Stock Up 10.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 41.91, a quick ratio of 49.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.15.

About Mineral & Financial Investments

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

