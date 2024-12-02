Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,724,800 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 1,413,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 82.5 days.

Moncler Stock Down 2.9 %

MONRF stock opened at $47.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.68. Moncler has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $75.71.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

