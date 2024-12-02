Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,724,800 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 1,413,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 82.5 days.
Moncler Stock Down 2.9 %
MONRF stock opened at $47.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.68. Moncler has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $75.71.
Moncler Company Profile
