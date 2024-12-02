National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.58 and last traded at $99.58, with a volume of 1239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.04.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTIOF shares. Barclays downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.8081 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.58%.
National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.
