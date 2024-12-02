Next 15 Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Short Interest Up 27.0% in November

Next 15 Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 80.0 days.

Next 15 Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NXFNF remained flat at $5.00 during trading on Monday. Next 15 Group has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25.

Get Next 15 Group alerts:

About Next 15 Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Next 15 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next 15 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.