Next 15 Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Short Interest Up 27.0% in November

Next 15 Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 80.0 days.
Next 15 Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NXFNF remained flat at $5.00 during trading on Monday. Next 15 Group has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25.
About Next 15 Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Next 15 Group
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 4 AI-Powered Fintechs Revolutionizing the Future of Finance
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Ambarella’s Traction Drives Stock Surge: Market Reversal Underway
Receive News & Ratings for Next 15 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next 15 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.