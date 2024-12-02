OTC Markets Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th.

OTC Markets Group Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCM opened at $52.85 on Monday. OTC Markets Group has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The firm has a market cap of $632.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 70.24% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $27.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

