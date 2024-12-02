Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:OTTW)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th.

Ottawa Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OTTW opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 million, a PE ratio of 81.11 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. Ottawa Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Get Ottawa Bancorp alerts:

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.