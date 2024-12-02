Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Cowen

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PYCR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PYCR

Paycor HCM Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $18.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -69.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $22.65.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $52,196.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,476.36. This represents a 14.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,841,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,886,000 after purchasing an additional 184,255 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,734,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after buying an additional 46,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 13.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,664,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 192,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,161,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after acquiring an additional 86,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.