Pensana (LON:PRE) Shares Up 15.1% – Here’s Why

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27.63 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27.63 ($0.35). Approximately 1,288,551 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 736,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.30).

Pensana Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,400.00 and a beta of 0.68.

About Pensana

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

