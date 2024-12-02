Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 100000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Pioneering Technology Stock Down 33.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$560,400.00, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -2.36.

Pioneering Technology Company Profile

Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention products in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartBurner, a plug-and-play solution for electric coil stoves; SmartRange, an electric glass-top stove solution; Smart Element cooking system; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution, as well as Safe-T-sensor.

