Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 17.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 8.7% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.5% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $43.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.36.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. The trade was a 22.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.97.
Schlumberger Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
