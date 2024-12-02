Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.69.

Shares of BURL opened at $281.88 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $298.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,230.65. This trade represents a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

