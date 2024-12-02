Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,845 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Netflix
In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,866 shares of company stock valued at $133,393,921. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix
Netflix Stock Performance
NASDAQ NFLX opened at $886.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $773.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $700.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $908.00.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Netflix
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.