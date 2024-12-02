Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,179 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,622,000 after acquiring an additional 76,649 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,052,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $604,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 price target (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at $757,625. This trade represents a 15.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total value of $58,542.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,819.42. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,459 shares of company stock worth $26,080,251 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $542.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.50 and a 1-year high of $552.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $510.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.49.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

