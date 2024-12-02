Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 1,128 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. reduced its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIX. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $53,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FIX opened at $493.27 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.83 and a twelve month high of $510.79. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.03.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $1,053,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,220. This trade represents a 32.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total transaction of $1,939,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,990 shares in the company, valued at $11,630,591.90. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $396.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.