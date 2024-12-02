Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,295 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 5,270.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 300.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 480.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 65.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BBWI opened at $36.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.48. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.79. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBWI. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, CEO Gina Boswell bought 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,134.68. This trade represents a 2.53 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

