Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,488 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1,121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 578,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,916,000 after purchasing an additional 530,749 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 22.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,754,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,721,000 after acquiring an additional 320,217 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BWX Technologies by 49.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,381,000 after acquiring an additional 318,598 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,408,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 738,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,161,000 after purchasing an additional 203,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $130.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.69 and a 12-month high of $136.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.79.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

