Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 3,320 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 4,575.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 68.8% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RAMP shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $100,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,106.99. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $244,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,440.63. This trade represents a 28.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $30.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 607.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About LiveRamp

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.