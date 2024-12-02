ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.66 and last traded at $108.04, with a volume of 651562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.47.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

