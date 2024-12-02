PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 6.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in PVH by 116.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

PVH Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $108.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.11. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.18.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.19%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

