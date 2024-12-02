Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Raymond James accounts for 0.6% of Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 3,960.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Raymond James from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

NYSE:RJF opened at $169.28 on Monday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $103.41 and a twelve month high of $171.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.54. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

