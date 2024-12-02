Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Mastercard (MA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mastercard (NYSE: MA):

11/25/2024 – Mastercard had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

11/15/2024 – Mastercard had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $575.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $565.00.

11/15/2024 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $533.00 to $567.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $544.00 to $564.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – Mastercard had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $572.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2024 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $550.00 to $565.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $590.00 to $610.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $540.00 to $544.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $566.00 to $572.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $540.00 to $605.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $593.00 to $580.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $515.00 to $580.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Mastercard had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $565.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $536.00.

11/1/2024 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $505.00 to $565.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $496.00 to $532.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $510.00 to $580.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $570.00 to $593.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $545.00 to $575.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $536.00 to $576.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3 %

Mastercard stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $531.36. 2,314,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,039. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $404.32 and a 52-week high of $535.77. The company has a market capitalization of $487.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.43.

Get Mastercard Incorporated alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. The trade was a 23.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,288,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,425,665,000 after purchasing an additional 257,312 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,355,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,545,139,000 after purchasing an additional 700,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,375,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,043,972,000 after acquiring an additional 453,773 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 120,665.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,041,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035,099 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,501,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,836,000 after purchasing an additional 304,293 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.