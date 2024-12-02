Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Short Interest Up 21.7% in November

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,186,600 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 6,724,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 252.7 days.
Resolute Mining Trading Up 3.9 %
RMGGF stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. Resolute Mining has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42.
About Resolute Mining
