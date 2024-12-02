Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Insider Sells $15,098.88 in Stock

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) insider Karen E. Morgan-D’amelio sold 1,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $15,098.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:RBKB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.81. 5,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,998. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $108.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.74. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

Institutional Trading of Rhinebeck Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBKB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 139,200 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, commercial and personal checking, individual retirement, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

