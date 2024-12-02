RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in November

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
RIV Capital Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CNPOF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,309. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. RIV Capital has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.17.
About RIV Capital
