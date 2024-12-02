RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in November

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RIV Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNPOF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,309. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. RIV Capital has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.17.

About RIV Capital

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

