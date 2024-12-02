Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) versus Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) and Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Sanchez Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Oil and Gas $2.16 billion 1.98 $922.97 million $8.33 5.15 Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.01 $85.21 million N/A N/A

Northern Oil and Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Sanchez Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

98.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Northern Oil and Gas and Sanchez Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Oil and Gas 0 3 7 1 2.82 Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.70%. Given Northern Oil and Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Northern Oil and Gas is more favorable than Sanchez Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Sanchez Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Oil and Gas 33.44% 27.52% 12.28% Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09%

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats Sanchez Energy on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

