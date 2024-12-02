Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 4th

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.09 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th.
Saratoga Investment Price Performance
SAR stock opened at $25.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $354.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.31. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.84 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 13.64%. On average, analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on SAR
About Saratoga Investment
Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Saratoga Investment
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 2 Home Improvement Leaders Building Momentum for Upside
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.