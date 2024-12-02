Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 4th

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.09 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th.

SAR stock opened at $25.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $354.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.31. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.84 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 13.64%. On average, analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Saratoga Investment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $24.75 to $26.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

