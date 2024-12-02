Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 888,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 387,957 shares.The stock last traded at $36.54 and had previously closed at $36.77.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,709,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,471,000 after acquiring an additional 240,446 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,346,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,499,000 after acquiring an additional 74,498 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,537,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,712,000 after acquiring an additional 100,761 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,109,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,051,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

