Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Trading Down 8.8% – Here’s What Happened

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $379.22 and last traded at $386.51. Approximately 75,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 89,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $424.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SEZL. B. Riley increased their price objective on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Sezzle from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Sezzle Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Sezzle

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 8.49.

In related news, Director Paul Paradis sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,846 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,400. The trade was a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,214. This represents a 8.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,690 shares of company stock worth $13,796,892. Company insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sezzle by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sezzle by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

See Also

