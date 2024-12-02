Sherritt International (TSE:S) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 193033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.50 to C$0.35 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Sherritt International Trading Up 2.9 %

About Sherritt International

The company has a market cap of C$69.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.55, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

Featured Articles

