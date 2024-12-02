Short Interest in ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Expands By 23.0%

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the October 31st total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.8 days.

ADF Group Stock Performance

Shares of ADFJF stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. ADF Group has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44.

ADF Group Company Profile

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections including industrial coatings in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

