Short Interest in ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Expands By 23.0%

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the October 31st total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.8 days.
ADF Group Stock Performance
Shares of ADFJF stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. ADF Group has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44.
ADF Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ADF Group
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Growth Stocks That Won’t Slow Down in 2025
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Semtech Stock Leads Industrial Semiconductors’ Comeback
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Dogs of Tech: 3 Semiconductor Stocks Set for a 2025 Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.