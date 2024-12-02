Short Interest in AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Declines By 8.3%

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 632,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AEON Mall Trading Up 0.7 %

AMLLF opened at C$11.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.60. AEON Mall has a 12 month low of C$11.52 and a 12 month high of C$11.60.

About AEON Mall

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. develops, leases, operates, and manages shopping malls in Japan, China, and ASEAN countries. It operates domestic and overseas shopping malls. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. AEON Mall Co, Ltd. is a subsidiary of AEON Co, Ltd.

